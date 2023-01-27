BATHURST residents can do their bit to help eradicate polio across the globe, by attending a screening of The Lost King at the local cinemas.
Each year since 2014, the Rotary Club of Bathurst Daybreak has teamed up with the local Metro Cinemas to raise money for countries where polio is prevalent.
A portion of ticket sales goes to Rotary International's PolioPlus fund, which has already helped multiple countries around the world eradicate polio.
In fact, Rotary Club of Bathurst Daybreak foundation director Kate Bell said there's only really Afghanistan and Pakistan left to help.
"It's just one little thing that clubs world-wide do each year to put specific money towards eradicating polio," she said.
"Each club gives whatever they make to the PolioPlus fund."
The Lost King will play at the Metro Cinemas Bathurst on Tuesday, January 31, at 7pm.
Tickets must be pre-purchased, so Ms Bell encourages anyone interested to phone the movies, or head in, and grab their tickets asap.
Rotary International has been raising funds to help eradicate polio for years, and the initiative has been very successful thanks to the generosity of everyone who donates to the cause.
Ms Bell said she'd love to see around 50 people attend the event and help support an important cause.
"The success of the PolioPlus vaccine initiative has just about eradicated the worldwide scourge of wild polio with only a few pockets of infections now occurring - saving thousands from suffering and Rotary International's goal is to see this program to its completion," she said.
"It was 1979 when we first vaccinated 6 million children in the Philippines against polio, and now Melinda and Bill gates match the funds and a lot of governments match the funds as well."
While the younger generations in Australia are lucky enough to have never seen or experienced the effects of polio, there are still many people around the world who have either suffered themselves or have older family members who contracted polio.
While a $20 movie ticket may not seem like much, it all adds up. And the PolioPlus fund has already done amazing things in moving towards a world without the deadly disease.
