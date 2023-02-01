Western Advocate
Cal Connelly, 44, pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court for two counts of driving with drugs

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated February 1 2023 - 2:08pm, first published 11:30am
Man unable to drive for months after he opted to use illegal drugs for 'pain relief'

AN ILLEGAL dose of "pain relief" has cost a man his licence for a number of months.

