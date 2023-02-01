Man unable to drive for months after he opted to use illegal drugs for 'pain relief'

AN ILLEGAL dose of "pain relief" has cost a man his licence for a number of months.
Cal Connelly, 44, of Forrest Place, Bathurst, pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court for two counts of driving with drugs in his system.
According to court documents, Connelly was behind the wheel of a Mitsubishi Challenger station wagon when he was stopped by police on Bradwardine Road about 1.50pm on September 29 last year for random testing.
After he submitted a positive reading for methamphetamine and cannabis, Connelly was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station.
While in police custody, he gave a second drug test which was positive for the drugs, which was later confirmed by forensic analysis.
"I took some Monday, I swallowed it," he told police.
On a separate occasion, Connelly was stopped by police in a silver Mitsubishi Challenger on Landa Street in Lithgow about 1am on September 20 last year for random testing.
The court heard he was subject to an oral drug fluid test which was positive for meth.
Connelly was arrested and taken to Lithgow Police Station where he gave a second positive result for the drug, which was later confirmed by forensic analysis.
During sentencing, a self-represented Connelly told Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis he "doesn't usually" take drugs and was surprised the substance remained in his system for quite some time.
"I did it because I needed pain relief ... I didn't know it stays in your system for so long," he said.
Magistrate Ellis convicted Connelly and disqualified him from driving for three months.
