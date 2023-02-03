'It's not a common thing', man tells magistrate about his drug use

CANNABIS, a stint in the driver's seat and patrolling cops were the factors that contributed to an unfortunate evening for a man who has been fined $400 for his actions.
Edward Graham, 53, of Locke Street, Raglan, stood before Bathurst Local Court on January 18 to plead guilty to driving a car while under the influence of drugs.
Graham was driving a white Subaru Forester south along Hughes Street in Kelso about 4pm on October 7 last year when police were patrolling the area, court documents said.
Police said they stopped Graham - who had a female passenger at the time - and informed him he was stopped for the purpose of random testing.
After handing over his licence and producing a negative result for alcohol, Graham was subject to an oral drug fluid test which came back positive for cannabis.
The court heard Graham was arrested and taken to an RBT bus that was stationed on Sydney Road in Kelso, where he gave a second positive reading for the drug. The result was later confirmed by forensic analysis.
During sentencing, a self-represented Graham told the court taking drugs was "not a common thing" for him, and said he was unemployed when Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis questioned about a fine.
Graham was convicted, and in addition to the fine, disqualified from driving for three months.
