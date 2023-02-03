Western Advocate
Edward Graham, 53, convicted in Bathurst Local Court of driving with drugs in his system

'It's not a common thing', man tells magistrate about his drug use

CANNABIS, a stint in the driver's seat and patrolling cops were the factors that contributed to an unfortunate evening for a man who has been fined $400 for his actions.

