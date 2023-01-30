RENZAGLIA Wines' Bella Luna Vineyard is ready to delight the senses with an event that pairs local music and drinks together.
The O'Connell vineyard will bring back its Live at Bella Luna event for a second year on Saturday, February 4.
Sam Renzaglia said the event was developed to bring the community together while celebrating local wine and beer, and giving musicians from the area a platform.
"When fused together, they can be a great experience," he said.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
Musicians had a prominent role in the planning of this event.
"We said to Kris Schubert, 'Here's the date. Who do you want to play with and how do you want to play?'. A lot of the time, bands are being told they need to only have a couple band members to keep the costs down," Mr Renzaglia said.
"We're saying, 'Bring your big band, bring your whole ensemble and make it fun and we'll set the ticket price so it's all covered'.
"It's designed very much by the musicians, the way the music's working."
Live at Bella Luna will feature Smith & Jones, Rob Shannon, The Safety of Life at Sea, Harriet Fahey, Ska-Ramouche, and Felix Albert and the Gentlemanly Two.
The performances can be enjoyed with a glass of wine or craft beer, produced by Renzaglia Wines and Cosmo Brewing.
People are welcome to bring their own picnics to enjoy as they sit back and listen to the music.
Live at Bella Luna will get under way at 2pm and conclude at 9pm.
Tickets can be purchased from Eventbrite and cost $69.66 per person.
The event will be held on the same weekend as the Bathurst 12 Hour, which Mr Renzaglia said will offer an alternative for non-racing fans in the community.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.