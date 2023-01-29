Western Advocate

Lions Club of Mount Panorama getting ready for the first Riverside Markets of 2023

Updated January 29 2023 - 2:13pm, first published 12:00pm
AFTER a break during the holiday period, the Bathurst Riverside Markets are set to return to Berry Park this Saturday, February 4.

