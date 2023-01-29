AFTER a break during the holiday period, the Bathurst Riverside Markets are set to return to Berry Park this Saturday, February 4.
"Despite some unexpected hurdles thrown at the event over the past couple of years, the markets have grown steadily over that time, and at least 50 stalls can be expected to line up again this year," Lions Club of Mount Panorama publicity officer Jon Maclean said.
"Patrons can spend a very pleasant morning in attractive surroundings adjacent to the river, and inspect the many local stalls selling plants, garden ornaments, condiments, fresh produce, clothing, candles and cakes, just to name a few.
"Fresh coffee and snacks are also available, and the Mount Panorama Lions catering van will be present as usual."
The markets are an initiative of the Lions Club of Mount Panorama.
"Proceeds from gate donations and the Lions van all go directly to local charitable projects, so we hope to see a good crowd in support," Mr Maclean said.
The last Riverside Markets of 2022 set a record for the number of stallholders.
