WEEKENDS with the willow don't get much better than what Cooper Brien just experienced with both St Pat's Old Boys and the Bathurst representative side.
Brien blasted 107 for his club team to help them claim Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket first innings points over Bathurst City and then the following day scored a half century to help defending champions Bathurst claim an upset win over Dubbo in the Western Zone Premier League final.
What made Brien's Sunday achievement all the more satisfying was that much of his 53 runs were earned playing alongside brother Bailey, who also ended the Bathurst innings with a half century (54).
Brien has been taking his cricket to another level this season after he recently took part in the Under 19s National Championships and brought that experience back to his local grounds.
When he's able to share those special experiences with his brother it makes them all the more special.
The Brien brothers have always been a yin-yang pairing when it comes to their approach towards batting.
Bailey has the more watchful approach while it's rare to find an innings from Cooper that doesn't go close to being a run a ball.
"We batted for a little bit together, which was great," Cooper said.
"I love batting with Bailey. It's always good fun. We have a good joke in the middle and I enjoy any chance to bat with my brother.
"Bailey's a lot better at rotating the strike than me," he laughed.
"I'm out there looking for that boundary ball once an over."
Cooper scored 53 from 52 deliveries in Sunday's WZPL final, which formed part of Bathurst's 219.
Bathurst weren't able to bat out their 50 overs in full, which left the door open for hosts Dubbo to play out a measured run chase.
Tom Nelson (63) fought hard to keep the chase going strong at Victoria Park but his dismissal would mark the beginning of the end for Dubbo.
Bathurst saw off a late surge from the hosts to have them all out for 207 with nine balls remaining.
"It was great to get a win over Dubbo, especially because it wasn't a [Bathurst] team that we were familiar with and one that we haven't had in the past," Brien said.
"It was a great challenge for all of us. We never gave up and hung in there all day."
On Saturday Brien picked up his second century of the BOIDC season, taking the Saints to victory alongside skipper Adam Ryan (70).
Brien had resumed the day on 61 and forged a path to another ton - one which keeps his side well in the race for a top four finish.
"I knew there was a job to be done. I wasn't really thinking about myself, I just knew focused on that total," he said.
"We do need those points so we can get into that top four by the end of the season.
"Adam is very good to bat with, and he keeps me cool-headed out there, which is something I need when I bat."
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
