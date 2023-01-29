Bathurst enjoys a wet night after a spell of hot weather

BATHURST has been soaked by overnight rain, after a number of considerably warm days.
To 9am on Monday morning, Bathurst recorded 13.2 millimetres of rain at the city's official weather gauge at the Bathurst Airport.
It was the first major rainfall for the city since Thursday, January 19, which brought a total of 11.8 millimetres of rain.
The rain for Bathurst comes after the mercury hit four consecutive days of 30 plus degrees, with Wednesday hitting 30.1, Thursday peaking at 35.7, Friday reaching a high of 33.4 and Saturday hitting a high of 34.7.
Sunday fell just short of 30 degrees, hitting a high of 29.1.
Further rain is forecast throughout Monday and into Tuesday, with the rain expected to clear up by Wednesday.
