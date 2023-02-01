BATHURST District Football is hoping pre-season soccer carnivals will help the lead the way in the further expansion of Proctor Park/Police Paddock.
The city's leading soccer facilities hosted the Bathurst Cup on Saturday and Sunday, the 10th edition of the annual pre-season boys carnival.
The mercury hit well into the mid-30s on Saturday, which resulted in games being postponed for several hours, but overall the tournament was a major success for the Bathurst soccer association, with a record number of 101 teams entered.
BDF president Peter Scott said he's hoping the record amount of teams can lead to the expansion of Proctor Park in the coming years.
"We had a massively successful weekend, as we welcomed 101 teams from across NSW and ACT," he said.
"A tournament like this brings a massive boost to the Bathurst economy, but more importantly, it provides a massive boost to the Bathurst football community.
"The canteen at Proctor Park brings in tens of thousands of dollars, which we can use to fund projects around the complex."
Proctor Park has enjoyed significant upgrades in recent years, including the construction of a new referees amenities block, grandstands, a new carpark and the reconstruction of three fields.
Mr Scott said the soccer association is looking forward to working with Bathurst Regional Council in the coming years, to further expand Proctor Park.
"We have some fantastic facilities down here at Proctor Park," he said.
"We've worked closely with Bathurst Regional Council over the past decade and they've done a great job at transforming our grounds into the leading football complex west of the Blue Mountains.
"Further expansion to Proctor Park will allow us to attract more teams for our pre-season carnivals and cater to our ever growing playing base in our local competitions."
One new project that the BDF will working on in 2023 is new lighting at Police Paddock.
BDF was approved for $125,000 in funding from the first round of the 2022-23 NSW Football Legacy Fund, with the soccer association to invest a significant sum of its own money into the project as well.
