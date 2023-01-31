THE early bird gets the worm, but as for the eager Sydney Rooster, it gets Bathurst talent Paige Lowe.
Come this Saturday when the Roosters begin their defence of the Tarsha Gale Cup, they will have Lowe there to help them.
The signature of the talented Bathurst back was highly sought-after, with not only rival Sydney clubs interested, but the state's representative rugby union coaches at the NSW Waratahs.
Lowe has already played at the highest level of women's club rugby union in the state - the Jack Scott Cup - while she also represented NSW Country in the 15-a-side code.
But the Roosters, who scouted Lowe last year when she was playing for league Narraweena, were the club that secured her services.
Given the Tarsha Gale Cup is an under 19s competition, Lowe felt that was the best fit for her at this stage of her career.
"I felt comfortable there, it wasn't that I enjoyed it better, but I think there's a better development program for my age," she said.
"There are so many lovely girls, the coaches are great and the atmosphere is really good.
"It's really professional and they take it really seriously, but it's supportive and also really enjoyable too."
In joining the Roosters, Lowe is part of a club that has been a heavyweight of the Tarsha Gale Cup in recent years.
The Roosters made the 2021 grand final and last year were crowned undefeated premiers. On top of that, eight players from the club's 2022 Tarsha Gale outfit have now progressed to its NRLW squad.
It's a set up Lowe is excited to be part of and it's not lost on her that she is now an example of what can be achieved by other emerging talents in the Central West.
"A lot of the younger girls I played league tag with come and ask me 'How did you get into it?' I tell them I just went and explored," she said.
"It's hard to be seen here, so you do have to take a leap, but it is possible. There are scouts coming out here now, but I went and played in Sydney."
After Lowe was scouted by the Roosters, she was put through a six-week elite pathway program. She then trialled for, and made, the Tarsha Gale summer squad.
From there Lowe impressed in trials against North Sydney and Newcastle, so she made the cut final for the season proper.
As well as her speed, prior experience and good tackling technique, Lowe brings versatility to the Roosters.
"I've swapped between the outside backs, so centre, wing, fullback. I don't really have a preference with Roosters, it's like I am in there and I am just grateful for that," she said.
"I'm versatile, I feel like because I've played union and played league that I'm used to it."
In the build up to the nine-round season, Lowe has worked hard to improve both her fitness and skillset.
It has been hard work, but something she has relished.
"In the first six weeks of pre-season we did a lot of fitness," she said.
"We also did in early pre-season all the fundamentals and now we're just building on that. All our fundamentals are there, but now it's next level.
"As my coaches say, first comes fundamentals, then comes the sexy stuff. It's true, once you have the fundamentals you can build on it and the more you work on things, the more natural it is."
The Roosters begin their title defence on Saturday at Morry Breen Oval on the Central Coast against Parramatta.
Lowe, who has been named on the wing in jumper #2, can't wait.
"I am very excited, it will be a good game and interesting to see how we go," she said.
"I think my family is coming, it doesn't really make me nervous with Mum and Dad being there because they've always watched, it's like normal."
As for her goal for season 2023, Lowe has kept it simple.
"I just sort of take it as it goes, I've done that my whole footy career, but basically I just want to develop. I want to make myself a better player, a better person," she said.
