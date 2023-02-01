ENTRIES for the upcoming Bathurst Panthers Knockout have opened, allowing teams from across the region to gain valuable pre-season match time and play for prizemoney.
This year's edition of the annual competition has been locked in for March 10 and 11, and at this stage it's likely that the under 18s games will take place on the Friday and the seniors will play on the following day.
The competition has once again opened its doors for any interested Group 11 teams to compete.
Panthers first grade manager Danny Dwyer said it would be great to see as many sides as possible take up the opportunity to grow the pre-season event into something even bigger and better.
"It's a Group 10 sanctioned event, and something we'd love for all teams in the group to compete in, but our numbers have been falling a little bit so we'd like to cast the net a bit further," he said.
"It would be great to get some reasonable numbers there by also embracing Group 11 clubs."
Bathurst Panthers opened last year's knockout to Group 11 teams, although no clubs took up the offer.
Dwyer said the knockout always acts as an ideal first serious hit out for clubs in the region.
"Usually from March that's when you see a lot of people focusing on their footy because that's when the comp is only six weeks away from beginning," he said.
"We feel like it's a great thing for teams to compete in, plus it's easier for a lot of clubs to compete in this rather than trying to organise trials. That can be a bit of a stretch at this time of year, because ground availability can be tough."
Panthers will be gunning for a hat-trick of victories in the knockout after taking out the prize in 2021 and 2022.
In what was Jake Betts' first outing as Panthers player-coach, his side easily accounted for Mudgee Dragons 36-0 in the final.
"We've built up a good record in this over the last five to six years," Dwyer said.
"It's something that the boys always focus on, and they enjoy any opportunity to play at Carrington.
"The boys will be pumped and ready to go, plus we've had good numbers at training. It's only early in the year but I'm confident we'll field a fairly strong side."
Dwyer expects entries for both the senior and under 18s knockouts to remain open until around Friday February 17.
