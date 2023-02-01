Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Bathurst Panthers Knockout locked in for March 10 and 11, entries again open to Group 11 clubs

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
February 1 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

ENTRIES for the upcoming Bathurst Panthers Knockout have opened, allowing teams from across the region to gain valuable pre-season match time and play for prizemoney.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.