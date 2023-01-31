THERE might be football shorts instead of tight denim, football boots instead of high-tip sneakers, but St Pat's first official pre-season training session was still like an 80s revival.
In fact it reminded president Gary Goldsmith so much of the era that he labelled it 'ridiculous'.
While there were a handful of mullets, it wasn't because of the fashion he made his ridiculous call. It was due to how many players put themselves through the session in oppressive heat.
"We had 66 male players turn up for training across the three grades on Tuesday and on Thursday, even though it was a public holiday and it was stinking hot, we had 35," Goldsmith said.
"Like 66 blokes to training is unbelievable, that's the sort of stuff you saw in the 1980s when I played, it's ridiculous.
"It wasn't cool and Zac [Merritt] was up front with them, he told them he was going to make them run and he made them run and run and run and there were some fun exercise games in there as well.
"Everyone put in, no bloke was shirking, everyone worked hard, so that's really exciting."
It is the sort of turn out that has Goldsmith excited about the season ahead, one which will see the Saints involved in the four-grade Western-wide competition.
"I think we'll do well this year, it's been a while since we've had these sort of numbers and positivity around the club," he said.
"I think that's a reflection in the club as a whole."
As well as having strong numbers at training, Goldsmith is delighted to have the Saints coaching staff locked in for 2023.
As was the case last season, Pat's premiership bid in the Peter McDonald Premiership will be spearheaded by Merritt.
He will have Kevin Grimshaw on board as his assistant with David Hines as manager.
"Zac was a no-brainer, Zac and I were chasing each other, so that was really good," he said.
"Kevin Grimshaw, it's a really good thing for us, I'm excited about it. Kevin knows his footy really well."
Former Saints winger Robert Toubia, who's coaching resume includes leading the Oberon Tigers in Group 10, will mentor the reserve grade side, with Doug Martinez his manager.
After guiding the under 18 Saints to the grand final last season - their run including a 10-game winning streak - Matt Dunn retains his coaching role. Renee Stait will be his manager.
"Dunny got a team to the grand final in the inaugural year of Group 10 and Group 11 in the Tom Nelson Shield, it's pretty hard to top that sort of effort," Goldsmith said.
As for the Saints' league tag side - the four-times Group 10 defending premiers - it will be Karah Logan as coach with Mish Somers stepping back to be player-manager.
Logan was a member of the Saints side which won the inaugural Group 10 premiership in 2012 and played more than 100 games in the blue and white before retiring.
She's a former captain and was assistant to Somers last year.
"She's an original, she's been with the club through thick and thin," Goldsmith said.
"She was kind enough to accept the offer to coach and I'm positive she will do a great job.
"I can only say positive things about Karah, all the girls love her, she's really proactive in the club and a great supporter of everything we do.
"We are so pleased as a club to have them come aboard in their roles as coaches and managers in 2023. We're super excited for the season."
While the official draw is yet to be released, St Pat's are expected to be facing Blayney in league tag and reserve grade in the opening round while the under 18s and first grade outfits have the bye.
