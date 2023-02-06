THE COVID-19 pandemic is a significant factor in staffing shortages being experienced at Bathurst Base Hospital, according to Bathurst general practitioner, Dr Ross Wilson.
Dr Wilson, who has over 30 years experience as a GP, spoke to the Western Advocate on Thursday morning, following the release of the Australian Medical Association (AMA's) Clear the Logjam report earlier in the week, in which Bathurst Base Hospital rated poorly.
The report found that a lack of government funding has caused public hospitals to become logjammed - minimal staff and minimal bedding has resulted in an inability to comply with patient demands.
Since the data was released on January 31, Bathurst Base has suffered another blow.
The Western NSW Local Health District released a statement late Friday advising that the Royal Australasian College of Physicians (RACP) would be withdrawing accreditation for medical registrar training at Bathurst Base Hospital, citing concerns about supervision and workloads.
While the news Bathurst Base Hospital has been stripped of its medical registrar training came as a shock, the contents of AMA's report card came as no surprise to Bathurst medical staff.
Despite the report stating that the problem isn't directly related to COVID-19, Dr Wilson disagreed, saying he believes that the pandemic has exacerbated the lack of staffing in rural hospitals.
He said not only did the pandemic dramatically increase pressure on hospital staff, it also created delays for new doctors coming from overseas.
"The thing is that in rural areas, we've always been understaffed, but we have covered ourselves with overseas trained doctors," Dr Wilson said.
"We've failed to import all the overseas doctors that we relied on to keep our medical services going.
"COVID killed that pipeline, and it's only very, very, very slowly starting up again."
As well as the pandemic creating delays for new doctors, it has also left a lingering question in people's minds - was COVID-19 only the beginning of disastrous world pandemics?
"There's also now a reluctance in overseas applicants to leave their country of origin, because of what happened with COVID and places getting shut down and you're unable to go and visit relatives," Dr Wilson said.
Adding to this pressure is a reluctance from new graduates to leave areas of higher population density.
This reluctance is only increased by the lack of time junior doctors are required to spend in rural areas.
"I think at the base level, we need our junior doctors attached to Bathurst for a full couple of years, rather than the 10-week rotations that they currently do," Dr Wilson said.
"If you're moving to somewhere for ten minutes, you don't attach yourself to it, and for ten weeks you don't attach yourself to it.
"You need to be in a town for 12 to 18 months before you're really a part of it, and before you can enjoy it."
Despite the obvious lack of staffing at the base, Dr Wilson said morale among doctors still remains high.
"We feel a bit under pressure, but it's not extreme and most of us recognise that there is this a shortage of staff and we have to make the most of what we've got," he said.
This morale is also visible amongst the nursing team at Bathurst Base Hospital.
"We have a fabulous bunch of nurses who work above and beyond," Dr Wilson said.
"They feel under the pump as well, and they really are working hard."
According to Dr Wilson, this motivation to work hard all comes down to the personal fulfillment that can be derived from the job.
"Ninety-nine per cent of doctors who are working are in it for the patient ... and the same ethos with the doctors is with the nurses," he said.
"You derive your satisfaction from your job in helping people."
The passion for the job, the willingness of staff at Bathurst Base to always pitch in and lend a hand when needed, and the capacity of doctors and nurses to always make the most out of a bad situation, is why Dr Wilson would be content to utilise the hospital if the need ever arose.
"I'd be happy to spend my time in Bathurst if I ever decide to get sick," he said.
