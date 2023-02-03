SEVEN years ago Harrison Field enjoyed his first chance to test his driving skills in Bathurst Light Car Club Khanacross events, now he's got the chance to race on a much bigger stage.
The Bathurst 19-year-old forms part of the Combined Sedans field which is acting as a support category for this year's Bathurst 12 Hour.
Instead of the yellow Daihatsu Charade he used to race in the dirt, he is now steering a Datsun 120Y at Mount Panorama.
Getting the chance to race at meeting which has also drawn the world's best GT drivers to Bathurst is something Field never imagined doing when he first put on a helmet.
"No I never thought I'd be doing this," he smiled.
"It's heaps good, there are lots of cool cars and expensive cars around, but we're just having a crack at the back.
"It's pretty exciting. I did one meeting here at Easter two years ago, but this is only my second one.
"It's a different car now, this one is a little bit faster.
"It's awesome being at the 12 Hour. There are all these international drivers like Valentino Rossi around here and then there's me at the back in this having a go."
While selfies with Rossi or snaring his signature were sought after by many fans, Field had a celebratory moment of his own on Thursday.
A group of Carenne School students came to visit him.
"They all sat in the car and had a good time," he said.
But celebratory moment aside, Field's focus at the Mount was on racing.
On Thursday after a pair of qualifying sessions, he lined up for the first of three races as part of the event.
While Field went from the rear of the 48-car grid, he quickly made up spots.
He improved seven places across his first three laps, and after his fifth lap of the race sat in 39th.
As others around him struck trouble and were forced to retire, Field kept it clean and by the time the chequered flag was produced after his eighth lap, he was 35th.
Not only did the Bathurst teenager improve 13 spots, but he also improved on his lap times.
His best effort in qualifying was a 2:58.0045, while in the race he clocked a 2:43.2278.
"No I didn't realise I'd climbed so many spots, that's alright," he said.
"There were a couple of good battles out there with a few blokes, it was really fun just dicing around.
"There's two races to go, I just hope to have a good time and keep the car straight."
It was a tougher afternoon for fellow Bathurst driver Brad Shiels, who didn't even make it to the starting grid for race one due to a mechanical issue.
He was was third quickest in each of the two qualifying sessions on Friday morning in the Joe Said Racing Fiat 124 Coupe, with his best lap a 2:10.9064.
There are two more 10-lap Combined Sedans races to come on Saturday, the first to start at 7.20am and the second 2.50pm.
