A BATHURST beauty business owner is pinching herself at how quickly things have taken off, and to celebrate, she is running a Valentine's Day lucky draw.
After 10 years working in the beauty industry, Mel Bone decided to start her own business - Zenspa.
Having been based in a one-room studio for the past 14 months, Ms Bone is in the process of expanding, with six new beauticians ready to join her team.
"I could tell pretty quickly, once I went out on my own, the high demand for relaxation services and pampering treatments," she said.
"So I'm going from a one-treatment room studio, to a five-treatment room day spa."
Though construction on her new Rankine Street premises is not yet finished, Ms Bone is still celebrating by running a Valentine's Day lucky draw.
For every Zenspa gift voucher purchased, the customer receives an entry into the draw to win an ultimate Zenspa package, which will be drawn on Wednesday, February 15.
The prize includes a 60-minute massage, a 60-minute facial and a 30-minute scalp treatment, with vouchers available for purchase online or at the Zenspa pop-up stall near Sushia in the Armada Shopping Centre.
Ms Bone said she is hoping construction on Zenspa's new location will be finished by the end of February.
"It doesn't feel real yet, I think because the construction's not complete yet," she said.
"I do start training with my staff next week, so I think it might be a bit more real with them.
"It's very much a pinch myself moment, like I said though the demand is something that I can't keep up with individually and I've got some really talented therapists coming on board who are eager to start."
Zenspa will offer massages, facials, and body treatments, with couples and group bookings an addition to the business that Ms Bone is excited to offer.
She said group bookings for relaxation and pampering services in Bathurst are hard to come by, so she's hoping to fill this gap.
"Eventually I'd like to offer a high tea range in our zen lounge, so being able to make big group bookings and to be able to cater for that would be really exciting," Ms Bone said.
Keeping things local is something that Zenspa is passionate about, stocking all Australian products and trying to keep it as local as possible.
"Our herbal tea range is from Greenethorpe and our collagen range is a Bathurst-based brand as well," Ms Bone said.
While no definite opening date has been set for the new Zenspa premises, Ms Bone said she will keep everyone updated via the business's social media pages.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.