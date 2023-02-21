Western Advocate
Simon Maxwell Hearne, 33, sentenced to jail after pleading guilty to charges in Bathurst Local Court

Jay-Anna Mobbs
Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated February 21 2023 - 1:02pm, first published 1:00pm
Man who got 'every other opportunity' to serve jail time after assault, contravening AVO

A MAN with "no respect" has run out of chances after he slapped a cashier's hand and flouted court orders.

