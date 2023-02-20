A teenage boy who critically injured in a crash over the weekend has undergone a nine-hour surgery on his birthday to try and repair the damage.
Kaiser Whan, who turned 17 on Monday, was riding his motorbike down Burrendong Way near the corner of Matthews Avenue in Orange on Saturday at about 9.20pm when he was struck by a Holden Commodore.
Kaiser suffered multiple injuries including leg fractures and was treated at the scene by paramedics before being flown to Westmead Hospital.
His sister, Jessie Williams, said they had his presents "ready to go."
"He is a very funny individual who would give you the shirt off his back. He's always thinking about other people, making sure that everyone else is okay before himself," she said.
"He's super into Hot Wheels and motorbikes, like a normal 17-year-old is. He's very well liked in the community. He works at Q Office Furniture and loves the footy team he plays for, the Bloomfield Tigers.
"We're all upset, he's upset. He's more coherent than we thought he was going to be. He understands everything and he was awake the entire time. He was really lucky that he was awake the entire time."
The surgery, which began at 7.30am and finished at around 5pm on Monday "went well" according to Mrs Williamson.
"There was no brain trauma or spinal trauma, but quite a lot of injuries for him," she said.
"The nurse and doctor were like three doors down from where the accident happened, so it was good to have people on-site right away. We came down (from Manildra) as quickly as we could, just to be there for him.
"It went for so long because there was so much to work on. They told us they wanted to get him under anaesthesia once and get as much done as possible, which is why it was such a big day."
While the family won't know the full extent of the Kaiser's long-term injuries for a few months as he undergoes multiple surgeries and rehab, the community has already rallied around the teenager.
Family friend Greg Wiltshire started up a GoFundMe page following the crash, which raised more than $2000 in the first 24 hours alone.
"The community spirit is amazing," Mrs Williamson said.
"We have such a great community of people supporting us, people saying what they are going to do to help."
Following the crash on Saturday night between the car and motorbike, the driver of the car and sole occupant - a 53-year-old man - was subjected to a roadside breath test by police which allegedly returned a positive result.
He was arrested and taken to Orange Health Services for mandatory testing before being returned to Orange Police Station where he underwent a breath analysis which returned an alleged reading of 0.124.
He was charged with mid-range PCA and is due to appear in Orange Local Court on Thursday, April 6. His licence has been confiscated.
Inquiries are continuing by officers attached to the Southern Crash Investigation Unit.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
