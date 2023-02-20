Western Advocate
Court

Stephen John Klok, 45, sentenced in Bathurst Local Court to jail

February 21 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'I want your blood': Man jailed for sending woman over 1000 messages threatening to kill her

A FATHER'S "extremely bizarre behaviour" has seen him locked in a prison cell for the first time, after he sent a woman over 1000 threatening text messages.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.