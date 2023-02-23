Western Advocate
Court

Brock William Board, 23, convicted in Bathurst Local Court of mid-range drink-driving

By Court Reporter
Updated February 23 2023 - 2:17pm, first published 2:00pm
Man to get a 'wake up call' from drink-driving which could've had 'tragic' outcome

A "STUPID decision" to drive on Australia Day after drinking a number of beers has cost a man hundreds of dollars and his licence for a number of months.

Local News

