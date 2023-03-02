MISTERFOURTHOUSAND won a cracking duel in Wednesday night's HRNSW Guaranteed 2YO Pace (1,730 metres) to mark himself as one of Steve Turnbull's most exciting juvenile prospects this season
The two-year-old son of Warrawee Needy showed his credentials as a runner to watch in the upcoming Group 1 Bathurst Gold Crown after a thrilling win over KerryAnn Morris' Dangerous Threats ($7.50, Robbie Morris) by a head.
Misterfourthousand ($1.50 favourite, Mitch Turnbull) and Dangerous Threats went more than 20 metre clear of their rivals as they raced alongside one another down the entire home stretch.
There may have only been a head between them at the winning post but Mitch Turnbull looked far more composed in the driver's seat than Morris as he crossed the line in a winning mile rate of 1:57.8.
Misterfourthousand, named in celebration of Steve Turnbull's number of training victories, recorded a pair of trial wins in the lead up to Wednesday night's debut.
Bathurst Harness Racing CEO Danny Dwyer said it's always an exciting time of the season when unraced two-year-olds take their first look at the track.
"We had 19 having their first go around on Wednesday, and we've had big numbers of horses trialling lately over the last couple of weeks," he said.
"Steve's horse had been trialling pretty well, hence why it started at a short price. The numbers were great for the races and the times they have been running have been exceptional."
The night's other two-year-old race saw the Jacqueline Graham-trained Rays Redemption ($12, Jim Douglass) stun Bernie Hewitt's odds-on favourite Dream Melody ($1.55).
"It ran well, and at good odds too," Dwyer said of the Sydney-based winner.
"I don't there's been a huge standout yet - though Steve's horse has been very good - and there's still obviously a lot of improvement to come from a few of these horses as well.
"I expect next week will be very strong as well, and we can probably expect a couple more good two-year-old races again."
Bathurst is chasing its first home-trained winner in the Gold Crown since Bernie Hewitt's College Chapel took out the race in 2018.
Turnbull is still on the hunt for his second Gold Crown win after he trained and drove 2002 winner Burrell.
