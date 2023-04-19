Western Advocate
Sesquicentenary celebrations on the way for Perthville Public

April 19 2023 - 11:00am
Perthville Public School's leaders Edith Lenehan, Ava Coles, Tayla Bonham and Max White looking forward to the 150-year celebrations. Picture by Amy Rees
FROM selling cupcakes for 150 cents, to seeing who can jump rope 150 times, Perthville Public will have a reoccurring theme throughout the year in celebration of the school's sesquicentenary.

Local News

