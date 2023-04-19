FROM selling cupcakes for 150 cents, to seeing who can jump rope 150 times, Perthville Public will have a reoccurring theme throughout the year in celebration of the school's sesquicentenary.
What was once a one-classroom school has developed into an education facility with seven buildings and 130 students.
While a lot has changed in 150 years, the original classroom and principal's house are still used by Perthville Public, and delving into that history will be a big part of the sesquicentenary celebrations.
"The [principal's] house had a room for a classroom in it when they were really small, and then they built the other classroom and the principal still lived in the house," Perthville Public assistant principal Kirralee Fitzpatrick said.
"The students would go and collect the firewood for the fire for heating, and on Fridays the kids would mop and clean and do a lot of those types of jobs.
"And the toilets were outside then, so lots and lots of changes overtime."
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
While the students will be celebrating all year, the official 150-year event will be on September 16, 2023.
The festivities will take place from 10am to 2pm, with the school to be open to anyone interested in celebrating with them and reminiscing on Perthville Public's history.
The original classroom will house a small exhibit of historical information, old photos, memorabilia, books and more.
Perthville Public principal Jodie James said they will also host a reunion dinner that evening for past staff and students, but the finer details are yet to be confirmed.
"We haven't finalised where the dinner will be but we're just asking past students and staff to contact the school if they'd like to know more information and we'll have that ready," Ms James said.
"But there'll be a Facebook page and there'll be invites to go out to special members and past students."
While only a small school, Perthville Public has nurtured the abilities of some talented students who went on to achieve great success, mainly on the sporting field.
One being Brian Booth, an Australian cricketer who captained his national side for two tests during the 1965-66 Ashes series.
Anyone looking for more information about the sesquicentenary celebrations are encouraged contact the school.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.