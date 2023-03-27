Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

The Bathurst Ladies Probus Club hosted its annual changeover luncheon

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated March 27 2023 - 7:54pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE Bathurst Ladies Probus Club held its annual changeover luncheon at the Bathurst RSL, inducting a new president and introducing the committee for 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.