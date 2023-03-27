THE Bathurst Ladies Probus Club held its annual changeover luncheon at the Bathurst RSL, inducting a new president and introducing the committee for 2023.
The Probus club enjoyed a lovely lunch in the RSL's Garden Room, followed by dessert, tea and coffee.
The group mingled and enjoyed each other's company before the newly-appointed president Liz Mendes gave a short speech.
Everyone who attended had a good day out.
The Bathurst Ladies Probus Club provides its members with a great social outlet, hosting meetings with a guest speaker once a month, and various excursions and lunches.
Any ladies interested in joining the club can contact the secretary by P.O Box 863 Bathurst 2795, or by calling 0447 371 176.
A Western Advocate representative attended the luncheon and snapped the smiling faces enjoying the day.
