"A BLOODY proud New South Wales kid that just loves cricket" - that is how Bathurst star Trent Copeland described himself as he made the decision to call time on his first-class playing career.
That pride was clear to see as Copeland fought back tears while informing his New South Wales team-mates of his retirement, just as it is clear that he was more than just a proud wearer of the baggy blue.
That Bathurst seamer will also go down as one of the all-time greats of NSW cricket.
Statistically, Copeland sits third on the all-time list of shield wicket-takers for NSW with 344 wickets. Only Geoff Lawson (367) and Greg Matthews (363) have more scalps to their names.
For his overall first-class career in which Copeland represented not only his beloved NSW, but Australia and English club Northamptonshire, he took 410 first-class wickets from 112 appearances.
Northamptonshire, for whom he took 45 wickets at an average of 18, labelled Copeland "just an outrageous bowler" upon hearing about his decision.
But it was not only statistics that make Copeland one of the greats. He has also been described as "one of the state's most dedicated" and "one of the games' most-respected".
It's why tributes have flowed from past team-mates, rivals and fans alike since Copeland's decision.
Tom Moody called it "a career you can feel very proud of", while Ellyse Perry offered a simple "Congrats on an amazing career Copes".
While Copeland's final Sheffield Shield match for the Blues did not result in a win - Victoria claiming the honours - in the first innings he still took 3-63 off his 30 overs, of which eight were maidens.
But he said his time taking the new ball for his state was over.
"I got emotional [on Thursday] holding my baggy blue in my hands and talking about firstly what it meant to earn that cap, but to have gone on to play one game, let alone 90," he said.
"There's trials and tribulations you go through as an athlete with your team-mates, and there's success, failure, heartache along the way, but it just means so much to me.
"It's one of those things where it's probably been coming for a little while.
"Thinking at the start of the season, would it be my last year? I'm about to turn 37. It's probably time when I handed the reins over to some of the younger boys."
Growing up in Bathurst, Copeland played his club cricket for Rugby Union while he also was amongst those to represent the old Mitchell Cricket Council.
He first headed to Sydney as a wicket-keeper batsman. He played third grade for St George.
It was in a third grade match a key moment came for Copeland. With his fellow Saints bowlers exhausted, and his side still needing four wickets to win, he was was handed the ball.
There was only 10 minutes remaining until stumps, but Copeland took 4-1 from two overs to clinch victory.
He went on to skipper the Saints in first grade and as the wickets continued to come, Copeland was given a chance by NSW Blues selectors.
It was one he seized.
Copeland made his first-class debut in 2010 against Queensland, taking an incredible 8-92 in his first match - the second-best figures by a NSW debutant ever.
The Bathurst talent ended up taking 35 wickets across his first summer.
He won the Allan Border Medal - Bradman Young Cricketer of the Year for his brilliant 2010.
Copeland had another standout season for NSW in 2018-19, picking up 52 wickets. It means he is one of only 10 players to take more than 50 wickets in a Sheffield Shield season.
He was part of the Blues' Sheffield Shield winning side in 2013-14 and the One Day Cup victory in 2016-17.
His Australian debut came on August 31, 2011 against Sri Lanka. He was the 420th player to wear a baggy green.
In the end Copeland made three Test appearances and took six wickets at 37.83.
He said one of his proudest moments from that Sri Lankan tour was when younger brother Ryan Peacock - himself a talented cricketer - joined him in the changerooms in Pallekelle.
His mum Fiona and step-dad Steve Peacock were in Sri Lanka to watch him too, as was his now wife Kim Green.
"I'm incredibly proud of what I've achieved, but also what my family and certainly my wife and kids have allowed me to achieve through their support. I'm very lucky," Copeland said.
As for what comes next, Copeland will continue to act as a cricket commentator.
He hopes that won't be his only involvement in the sport either.
"I'll finish playing as of right now but I'm still going to be very much involved with Seven's cricket commentary team, sitting in the best seat in the house at all the best venues watching the best cricket, so I'll be heavily involved there," Copeland said.
"My ambitions post-cricket are certainly to either be involved in a coaching capacity or administratively as well. So what that looks like I don't know. But I'm going to sit at home with Kim and the kids and have a bit of family time."
