Central West captain Ryan Peacock backs Wranglers to make Plan B Regional Bash decider

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated March 6 2023 - 11:10am, first published 11:00am
St Pat's talent Cooper Brien cracked 67 off 54 against Western Plains to help Central West qualify for this season's Plan B Regional Bash finals. He'll be looking for another big contribution on Tuesday. Picture by Amy McIntyre

THEY are hostile, they are agile, they can compile - Central West Wranglers captain Ryan Peacock believes his side has the batting talent to carry them to their maiden Plan B Regional Bash decider.

