THEY are hostile, they are agile, they can compile - Central West Wranglers captain Ryan Peacock believes his side has the batting talent to carry them to their maiden Plan B Regional Bash decider.
Come Tuesday the Wranglers will make their fifth appearance in the semi-finals of the Twenty20 competition when taking on Coffs Coast Chargers.
The Central West representative side has never progressed beyond that stage, but Peacock feels this season could be when the Wranglers finally take that next step.
His belief is based on the talent within the Wranglers' line-up, in particular the potential they have to put on a big score.
The skipper has proven himself to be a destructive batter in the short form, then there's Cavaliers duo Matt Corben and Bailey Ferguson who both scored at more than a run-a-ball in Friday's Bonnor Cup grand final.
In form St Pat's talent Cooper Brien and experienced Wranglers Connor Slattery and Adam Ryan add to the batting depth, as does Ben Parsons, who has scored a NSW Premier Cricket century.
Added to that mix are Wranglers vice-captain Ed Morrish and Joey Coughlan, both of whom have notched up tons in Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket this season.
It means Peacock will have some tough decisions to make when deciding on his batting line up, but he says it's "a very good problem to have".
He has the option of elevating a pinch hitter to go big, while conversely he has other players who an innings can be built around.
"I think you've got to be flexible, especially with the amount of batters we have and the different styles that each of us bring," he said.
"If we get off to a good start, someone like Bailey Ferguson is a good option to keep that going, but if we lose a few quick wickets myself or Connor can probably stop the flow of wickets while keeping the score ticking over.
"So we've got a few different options, and we've got plenty of power so I think we can score some runs late in the innings."
While the hallowed turf of the SCG has hosted the Regional Bash finals in seasons past, on Tuesday the four sides who topped their pools will be vying for glory at North Sydney Oval.
It's a venue that has seen some stellar batting performances in the past - Australian women's star Alyssa Healey belting 148 off 61 balls there in 2019.
So while Peacock has not experienced first-hand what the North Sydney wicket will be like, he expects to see some big scores.
"I've not played there before, so it's always nice to experience new grounds and obviously North Sydney has got a bit of history. It's not quite the SCG, but I think it's the next best ground in Sydney, that's for sure," he said.
"It's nice and small which will help us batters, not so much our bowlers or me as a captain, but it should be good. There's typically a lot of runs scored there which is what you want to see in T20 cricket."
While a pair of forfeits wins and success against Western Plains helped the Wranglers to qualify for this season's semi-final, Coffs Coast won three from three last October to top its pool.
Peacock admits his knowledge of Coffs is limited, but he feels if his side executes they can advance to the decider on Tuesday evening.
"I think the match up against Coffs Coast will help us to try and get into that grand final. We've been up against it playing ACT the last few years, which is no excuse, but it is hard when you come up against a talent pool like ACT has got," the captain said.
"I'm going in with an open mind, guys from up that way are a bit unassuming but they know how to win games of cricket. That's one thing I've learned from playing against North Coast guys at Country Champs.
"So we've got to be on the ball, but if we play close to our best game of cricket I think we'll be fine.
"Our squad is strong and there are a lot of guys in form, which is what you want heading into a game like this. If we can do the job in the semi, anything can happen in a final."
As for whether Peacock would prefer to bat or bowl first, he said he may base his decision after watching the first semi-final between Newcastle Blasters and Border Bullets.
"Had we been playing a Wade Park I could've told you what we need to do, but not having played at North Sydney I'm not 100 percent sure what will be the key thing," he said.
"But in T20 cricket fielding is always a big thing, if you can save runs and hold onto your chances it goes a long way to winning a game. Limiting the score in the first six overs is another big thing."
The Wranglers will take on Coffs Coast from 2pm Tuesday and if successful, will advance to the decider at 6.30pm.
