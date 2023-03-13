THANKS to the response of firefighters and Rural Fire Service (RFS) volunteers, one family is grateful to know their house is still standing after an out of control blaze tore through the area.
Fiona Sarkis and her family were watching on anxiously from Sydney as the bushfire at Tambaroora - north of Hill End - burnt out of control in the area surrounding their hobby farm.
The 100-acre farm is owned by Ms Sarkis, her husband and her in-laws, but in a lucky turn of events, none of them were staying at the house when the fire hit.
Ms Sarkis said they were able to monitor the situation through their security cameras, and commended the RFS crews on the amazing job they did saving the house.
"Five or six trucks came through and we noticed this because we have cameras," she said.
"We spoke to the volunteers on a call and they were amazing and told us what happened.
"Hats off to O'Connell, Raglan, Kanibla and other services that assisted us, and everyone from the Hill End and District Volunteer Bushfire Brigade ... they protected our home and did a wonderful job, they're heroes and they're legendary."
While incredibly thankful that crews were able to save their house, Ms Sarkis said she is unsure about whether their sheep escaped the blaze or not.
She said it was a very scary experience but their main concern was the safety of the volunteers and firefighters battling the flames.
Ms Sarkis said her family has a huge amount of gratitude for the work that was done to protect their house, and she encourages the surrounding communities to do what they can to help the firefighters and volunteers.
"If people could donate or deliver water bottles and dry food etcetera for the volunteers at the Hill End and District Volunteer Bushfire Brigade because a small gesture goes a long way," she said.
Ms Sarkis's house was one of the dozens that were saved due to the hard work of the firefighters and RFS volunteers.
