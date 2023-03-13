Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Family thanks firefighters who saved their house from a bushfire near Hill End

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
March 14 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Family watches on from Sydney as out of control fire encroaches on their house. Picture supplied

THANKS to the response of firefighters and Rural Fire Service (RFS) volunteers, one family is grateful to know their house is still standing after an out of control blaze tore through the area.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.