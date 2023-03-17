Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News
Nsw Election

Bathurst election candidates talk easing the cost of living crisis

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated March 17 2023 - 2:11pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Candidates Burchell Wilson (Liberal Democrats), Kay Nankervis (Greens), Paul Toole (Nationals) and Cameron Shaw (Labor) discuss the cost of living crisis.

TAX cuts, rent freezes and other funding plans to ease cost of living pressures have been proposed by candidates for the seat of Bathurst.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.