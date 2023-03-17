TAX cuts, rent freezes and other funding plans to ease cost of living pressures have been proposed by candidates for the seat of Bathurst.
With the election barely a week away, candidates have addressed the cost of living crisis, giving voters an insight into their plans for people who are struggling week to week.
Labor candidate Cameron Shaw, who works as a car detailer, said he knows the challenges people are facing.
"I've seen this first-hand as I am one of many residents of the Bathurst electorate who is struggling. I support my family on $850 a week; once you pay rent and bills, there is not much left and, as your MP, I will take those experiences with me when I represent my community," he said.
He said Labor would help to address the cost of living crisis by: ending secret rent bidding; developing a state-owned body to focus on investment in renewable energy assets; ensuring 95 per cent of first home buyers pay zero or close to zero on stamp duty; and creating a new agency (Homes NSW) to drive the delivery of more housing options, including affordable housing.
The Greens are also concerned about affordable housing.
The Greens' Bathurst candidate Kay Nankervis said the party would use its balance of power to "freeze rents across the state" while there is a shortage of affordable housing in the Central West, and also look at increasing wages for certain professions.
"We are calling for an end to the freeze on public sector wages - where many regional people work - and we are demanding an immediate 15 per cent pay rise for frontline workers such as teachers, nurses, midwives and paramedics," she said.
Bathurst's newly announced Liberal Democrats candidate, Burchell Wilson, would be targeting taxes as a way to provide relief amid the cost of living crisis.
Mr Wilson, who is also an economist, said lowering taxes is one of the most direct means available to reduce cost of living pressures.
"The Liberal Democrats are the only party committed to reducing the tax burden on households and the only party serious about cutting government expenditure in order to fund that relief for people in NSW," he said.
"The Liberal Democrats will abolish stamp duty which will make entry into homeownership more achievable, facilitate labour market mobility and eliminate a grossly inefficient tax that economists have slated for abolition for decades."
Meanwhile, incumbent Paul Toole said the Nationals in government are investing $7.2 billion to help reduce pressure on household budgets, with more than 70 different cost of living measures.
He said these include the low income household rebate; the gas rebate; travel cards for seniors, apprentices and students; various vouchers for families with children; and the family energy rebate.
Electricity and gas bills are one of the major expenses households are facing, with rising prices affecting their budgets.
Mr Toole said a re-elected NSW Liberal and Nationals government would implement the Energy Bill Saver program to assist households.
"Every bill saver is a $250 payment to households that compare their current energy deal," he said.
"A new energy bill comparison service will be provided through Service NSW to enable people to compare bills and get a better deal. Households will get the $250 payment for searching for a better deal even if they don't switch."
Labor is also promising to address rising energy costs for households and businesses if elected.
Mr Shaw said this includes eligible small businesses receiving $315 directly off their energy bill and, once matched with the Commonwealth government's rebate scheme, around 320,000 NSW small businesses would be eligible to see $630 directly debited off their energy bill.
"Labor also has their Energy Relief Fund which will relieve our households who have been feeling these rising costs the hardest by receiving $250 directly off their energy bill," he said.
"Once this is matched with the Commonwealth government's rebate scheme, around 1.6 million homes will be eligible to see $500 directly debited off their energy bill."
When it comes to the Greens, Ms Nankervis said the party is against privatisation and wants to buy back power supply in NSW.
"Privatisation of power across the state (and the country) has done nothing to create efficiencies or keep prices down," she said.
With regard to renewable energy, Mr Wilson said the Liberal Democrats would be looking to end subsidies.
"Renewable energy mandates at both the state and federal level are making electricity more expensive and damaging manufacturing in the Bathurst region and the wider state," he said.
"The Liberal Democrats will end subsidies for unreliable energy sources and let private energy providers compete. Cheap energy reduces more than just your electricity bill, it reduces costs across the whole supply chain making everything you buy less expensive."
He also said he is calling for an independent review of renewable energy mandates.
Martin Ticehurst, the independent candidate for Bathurst, was approached about his plans to address the cost of living crisis, but did not provide a response prior to publication.
