Dark, dusty and, in my opinion, it's not appropriate at all

THE annual Waste To Art submissions were on Monday, March 20.
The venue is the English Pavilion at the showgrounds.
Previous locations have been bright, airy, and professional.
Apparently, this year, the shed provided is part of the Waste To Art experience as it is dark and dusty.
Surely, as this year's focus was textiles, a cleaner and more appropriate venue could have been chosen.
RECENT LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:
