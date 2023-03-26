Western Advocate
Our History

The dairymen of Bathurst were in good company as they supplied to co-operative | Yesterday, Today

By Alan McRae
March 26 2023 - 5:00pm
An impressive scene as horse-drawn teams pose for the camera.

TODAY'S article is part three in a series of articles that looks at the early years of dairying around Bathurst and the establishment of butter and milk factories from the 1890s. Our photo shows two wagons and horse-drawn teams, machines to cut up lucerne for chaff and bagging machines in Bathurst.

The equipment was steam-driven. Wagoners and other labourers are standing around to pose for the photo, which was taken by Bathurst photographer Mr Gregory.

