Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Nathan Jack and Amanda Turnbull combine to win the Gold Crown Final with Chart Topper

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated March 26 2023 - 11:40am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Trainer Nathan Jack and driver Amanda Turnbull were a golden combination on Saturday night, the duo landing their first success in the Gold Crown Final. Picture by Chris Seabrook

SHE was already Bathurst's undisputed queen of harness racing, but on Saturday night Amanda Turnbull was handed a crown as well.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.