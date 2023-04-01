HE'S spent nearly 50 years capturing every facet of Bathurst life through the lens, but today the camera is focused on him.
Chris Seabrook has been a dedicated Western Advocate photographer for 47 years, but the time has come to hang up the camera.
Not only is Mr Seabrook an integral member of the Western Advocate family, but he's a beloved member of the Bathurst community.
From taking photos of newborns in hospital, to first day of school photos, to sporting achievements, followed by graduations and other milestones, Mr Seabrook has been there to mark special occasions for many members of the community.
There's never a day where he can go to a job without running into people he's photographed before, who stop for a chat to update Mr Seabrook on their lives.
"Being a photographer people know you probably more than the journalists because you're always out in the public domain," Mr Seabrook said.
"One particular occasion, one of the journalists went out with me and by the time we got back he said, 'Chris do you realise that 15 people stopped you in the street to talk to you?'.
"Seeing them go from a baby, to their first day of school, to graduating uni, to having their own babies. You go the full circle of life.
"You see the whole fabric of life through the lens."
Mr Seabrook's admiration from the community was acknowledged in 2015, when he was named a Bathurst Living Legend.
Having been a Bathurst born and bred boy, and always involved in the community, the honour was only fitting.
After finishing his schooling at St Stanislaus' College, Mr Seabrook dabbled in a few jobs before applying at the Western Advocate as a cadet photographer.
At only 19 years of age he started what was 'just another job', but soon realised that he had found his calling.
He began under the watchful eye of former Western Advocate photographer Phil Murray - who was also named a Bathurst Living Legend - and hasn't looked back since.
Mr Seabrook has seen a lot of changes over his time as a photographer, however none more significant than the shift from film to digital.
"Well everything was basically black and white as opposed to colour, and you developed your own film and processed it which was an art in itself really," he said.
"Everything was in the dark room, putting it through, it's totally different.
"And there were different films that you needed for different requirements; whether it be sport, news, social or whatever, you'd have to swap different films to get the best out of the job.
"These days with a digital camera you can adjust the settings accordingly and have it all on the same card, as opposed to changing film and developing in different temperatures."
Like any job - and like life in general - you go through your ups and downs, but Mr Seabrook says all in all he has thoroughly enjoyed his time as a photographer with the Western Advocate.
He has created some amazing memories, found some lifelong friends and captured some iconic images.
From the 1985 riots on Mount Panorama, to sporting legends like Peter Brock and Craig Lowndes, to international music star Elton John, Mr Seabrook has covered everything.
He has even photographed 17 Bathurst Mayors during his working career.
"One of the highlights would have been the '85 riots up at the Easter bike races ... you were just running on adrenaline," Mr Seabrook said.
"The police pretty well read the riot act and if you were still there after a certain period of time then you'd be up for getting arrested, because they attacked the police with all sorts of things; bricks and other things.
"So I got up to the mount the back way, whereas the national media tried to get in through the front door which they had shut down. I got up there and spent the night up there taking photos.
"There were lines of police with their shields and things like that and I was just taking photos. I think they arrested about 70 odd people at the time who had burnt and smashed up cars which I had photos of."
Another of Mr Seabrook's favourite aspects of the job was sporting photos, especially the junior teams.
He said he loved capturing the expressions on their faces; that determination to win all wrapped up in a single shot.
Though whether it's been on the sporting field, in the hospital ward, graduation ceremonies, or marking an auspicious occasion, Mr Seabrook has been there for it all.
"Whatever you go to take photos of, by and large, I've always enjoyed taking photos of it. It's been a good career," he said.
Now Mr Seabrook will embark on a new chapter, and while sad to be leaving the Western Advocate team - some of who he's worked with for decades - he's looking forward to enjoying his time travelling with his wife and seeing his family.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.