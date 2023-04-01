Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News
Our People

Western Advocate photographer Chris Seabrook retires after 47 years

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated April 1 2023 - 1:23pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

HE'S spent nearly 50 years capturing every facet of Bathurst life through the lens, but today the camera is focused on him.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.