A GROUP of Denison College Kelso High Campus students have been steadily steering towards a career in agriculture through the school's steer showcasing program.
Five students from the high school will be attending the Sydney Royal Easter Show from Monday, April 3, to exhibit five steers in the Hoof and Hook competition, which will take place on Thursday, April 6.
The competition requires the students to lead the cattle through the 'Hoof' section of the competition.
This is followed by the 'Hook' section, which sees the steers killed and judged on the quality of their carcasses.
These steers have been generously donated by both local and interstate cattle farmers and livestock producers, as a means to introduce children and young adults into the agricultural sphere.
It's something that Kelso High agriculture teacher Jarrod Kelly is extremely grateful for, as it helps to teach his students not only about animals and industry, but also about themselves.
In preparation for the Sydney Royal Easter Show, students spend up to six months breaking in the cattle, working with them and washing them, until they are ready to be showcased.
"It's important for the kids to learn how to handle animals, to learn how to present and take care of something," he said.
"And their personal presentation, and the social aspect of going to a show, meeting new people, getting industry exposure."
This is especially important to Mr Kelly, considering the employment challenges that the agricultural industry is currently facing.
"The ag industry is crying out for people to work in it, and the beef industry is crying our for people to work in it, so if they fall in love with this sort of stuff, which they do, then that might get them a job," he said.
And, it's clear that the school program is already creating employment opportunities for students, as current Year 12 student Alixis Chalmers has already secured a job in the beef and cattle industry.
Alixis has been working for a Wagyu Beef feed lot in since November 2022, and has every intention to continue in her position there once she has finished school.
"I'm planning on staying there, I'm loving it," she said.
Alixis was part of the Sydney Royal Easter Show program in 2022, which was something that spurred on her love for the animals and the industry.
"I went last year and it was a very good experience, and I'm looking forward to going again," she said.
"It [the program] means so much to me, I go to work and I'm around cows, I come to school and I'm around cows, and it's the best thing ever," she said.
Alixis said she was hopeful that the school would perform well in the competition and be rewarded for their hard work.
