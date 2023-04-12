Western Advocate
Court

James Nealand, 21, convicted in Bathurst for assault occasioning actual bodily harm

By Court Reporter
Updated April 12 2023 - 4:19pm, first published 4:00pm
'I considered jail': Man who broke victims' jaw learns his fate

A BATHURST magistrate has floated the possibility of jail time, after sentencing a man who broke another man's jaw.

