Police found a trail of blood leading to door after receiving call about a man in a G-string

A MAN will have to pay a compensation bill in the thousands after a drunken rampage last October.
Paul Leonard Maguire, 28, of Lambert Street, Bathurst, appeared before Bathurst Local Court on Wednesday, April 5, where he was charged with intentionally or recklessly destroying or damaging property.
He appeared before the court unrepresented, where he pleaded guilty to the charge.
Police documents before the court said Maguire booked a room in a Bathurst apartment for the night of October 14, 2022 and was due to check out the following day at 10am.
At around 10.15am on October 15, 2022, Maguire, who was dressed in a red G-string and shoes, was seen by other occupants to be walking around swearing, talking and yelling to himself.
Police said they received numerous calls about Maguire's behaviour, including him picking up a red wheelie bin lid and throwing it at another resident's white Holden Commodore.
Maguire also walked up the stairs to a balcony block and threw a black high heel shoe and a skin-coloured sex toy at the vehicle, which did not cause damage, according to the police documents.
Police arrived at about 11.15am and said they saw a bin behind the white Commodore. They say there was a bloody towel on the front bonnet, blood smeared on the right-hand side and the sex toy and heels on the driveway.
Police said they spoke with the manager of the apartments, who gave police permission to enter Maguire's room.
According to the police documents, as police approached the room, they saw a trail of blood leading to the door and blood on the door.
The window to the bathroom to the left of the door had been smashed, glass was strewn on the ground and there was a dresser door and a blanket on the ground floor outside the apartment door.
Police opened the door and saw blood spots all over the floor of the kitchen bathroom and on the blinds.
According to the police documents, the bottom-right window which led to the balcony out the back of the apartment had also been smashed and the glass had fallen to the ground.
The dresser in the left corner had two doors ripped off and one was lying on the ground next to the bed.
Police said they left the apartment and located Maguire, still dressed in the red G-string and shoes, at a different block within the apartments.
As police approached, they said they introduced themselves and Maguire appeared extremely intoxicated.
They said they attempted to speak to Maguire, but he became upset and pushed over a bin full of pavers, causing them to break.
Police said they told Maguire he was under arrest for property damage, but he walked away from them, ignoring their instructions.
Police said they attempted to grab Maguire's arm to stop him leaving, but he pulled his arms back away from police and continued to move backwards.
As Maguire backed towards the grass, police grabbed hold of him and conducted a leg-sweep take-down and he landed on the ground, according to the police documents.
He was placed in handcuffs.
Police said Maguire refused to walk and told them to drag him, but changed his mind when police did begin to drag him.
Police said they were walking with Maguire when he became aggressive and started thrashing around and was again taken to the ground.
They said they held Maguire down and he attempted to bite police, but was unsuccessful. He then got up and walked to the vehicle.
Police said they took Maguire to Bathurst Police Station, where they were met by paramedics.
They said Maguire had a deep cut to his right thumb and his left ring finger.
Due to his condition and intoxication, he was not offered the opportunity to interview.
The total cost of repairs for the damages was $3915.
When appearing before the court, Maguire said he couldn't "really remember" what happened on the night.
"I woke up in hospital with stitches in me," he said. "I don't drink much, but we just had my nan's wake."
When considering how to sentence Maguire, Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis took note of his "not too bad" record.
"There is a bit more than what I would like to see," she said.
Magistrate Ellis convicted Maguire and fined him $800.
He was also ordered to pay compensation of $3915 payable to the apartments.
