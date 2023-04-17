Western Advocate
Paul Leonard Maguire, 28, of Lambert Street, Bathurst, convicted for intentionally or recklessly destroying or damaging property

By Court Reporter
Updated April 17 2023 - 12:25pm, first published 12:00pm
Police found a trail of blood leading to door after receiving call about a man in a G-string
A MAN will have to pay a compensation bill in the thousands after a drunken rampage last October.

