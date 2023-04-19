Fearnley picks up first try for Newtown in Jets' big NSW Cup win

"I DON'T score many so I let everyone know about it."
Brad Fearnley enjoyed a milestone moment with the Newtown Jets on Saturday as he picked up his maiden try with the club in their dominant 40-18 NSW Cup win over the Sydney Roosters.
The former Bathurst Panthers junior came off the bench in the 23rd minute at Henson Park and just 16 minutes later he was on the scoreboard.
Fearnley was on the receiving end of a short pass from skipper Billy Magoulias near the uprights that gave him just enough space to break through the line and shrug off a tackle from opposing prop Elie El-Zakham.
His try capped off a ruthless opening half of football from the Jets who ran out to a 28-0 lead at the break.
"I was a bit surprised I broke through," Fearnley said.
"I was talking to the coach and said I shut my eyes and just tried to hit a hole off of Billy's run.
"I'm not sure how many I'll score for the rest of the year, hopefully I can score a couple more, but I enjoyed it while it happened."
Fearnley finished the match with six runs for 64 metres and three tackle breaks.
It was an impressive performance from the Jets against a Roosters pack that boasted the NRL experience of Angus Crichton, Nathan Brown and Dylan Napa.
"It was a quality opposition too because Roosters dropped some quality players back, so we were ready to go and we were up for it," Fearnley said.
"We looked at the team list beforehand and knew it was going to be a good game and knew that we had to play well.
"Our one to seven is NRL quality. It actually makes the forwards' job easier because we reap the rewards.
"It's a bit a reverse role at Newtown. Normally it's the forwards doing all the work and the backs reaping the rewards."
The win puts the Jets into third place on the NSW Cup ladder ahead of this weekend's big round eight game against the first-placed Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs.
The two teams met as recently as April 1, where the Bulldogs were 16-6 winners.
"We played them three weeks ago and we were a bit off that day but only lost by two tries," Fearnley said.
"If we play like we did on the weekend we can trouble any side in this comp. It just depends on who we get back from the full-time squad, because that changes every week.
"I still think we should be able to give them a good run for their money."
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
