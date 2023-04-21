"That change room will be rocking" Orange City assistant coach Ben Watson said after City crossed for a late try to seal a 20-8 win over Cowra in their second round Blowes Cup win on Saturday.
The win, Watson explained, was City's first for two years.
The Eagles went in to Saturday's match confident, probably too confident of a win after their first round success over Forbes with City continuing their two year winless streak against Dubbo Kangaroos.
And the game looked to be going to script when Eagles forward Joe Sullivan crossed inside the first two minutes for a five pointer.
Eagles five-eighth Noah Ryan extended that lead in the 17th minute to eight points with a penalty goal but from that point it was all City with the visitors crossing for four unanswered tries.
"We've stuck to our structure pretty well in attack," Watson said as the match entered it's final minutes.
While the City attack lead to four unconverted tries Watson credited the win to his young side's defence.
"I think our defence has really got us across the line today," he said as he nervously watched the final minutes of play.
"I keep looking at the clock hoping it'll go a bit quicker. It's been a long time between shouts for these guys, two years since they've won a game."
While the side has been winless for two season's it hasn't been for lack of trying both on and off the field with City remaining patient developing a side they were confident could match it with the Blowes Cup heavyweights given time.
"We've been rebuilding, I think there's nine guys out there that are under 21," Watson said.
"The last two years we've had 17 and 18 year-olds (in first grade). We've taken them straight from Colts. They were a premiership winning Colts side, a really talented group of guys. It's coming to fruition now.
"Our forwards have worked really hard today but its 100 per cent our defence that has got us over the line.
"We started slow, we just weren't with it for that five to 10 minutes but after that have kept Cowra out of the game.
"That change room will be rocking," he said.
For the Eagles the loss, assistant coach Casey Proctor said, was a good lesson for their young side.
The Eagles this year find themselves at the start of a rebuilding program with the loss of a number of high profile players from last side, including Fraser Robertson who lead City from the half role on Saturday.
"We're just a young side this year rebuilding," Proctor said.
"We didn't really value our opposition after winning last week.
"We didn't do the basics well, we didn't value field position, our discipline was very poor.
"We came away from last week thinking we were going pretty good.
"We learnt a lesson about respecting the game and the opposition and territory.
"Sometimes you turn up and think it's going to happen at home, fall into place but we found out today we'll have to put a lot more effort in," Proctor said.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
