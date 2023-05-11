IT'S more than just stitching, it's mentally stimulating and social as well, and the members of the Embroiderers' Guild NSW Bathurst group are ready to celebrate 50 years in style.
What started out as a necessity for mending clothes and decorating old country homes has become a worldwide trend, and the 50-year anniversary of the local embroiderers' guild is expected to bring people from across the state to Bathurst.
According to the president of the local group, Lorraine Fry, there's so much more to embroidery than simply stitching things.
In addition to the art's rich history, it's a great way to meet new people, learn new skills and stimulate the mind.
"It's more social. It's helping women get out, meet new people and using embroidery as the catalyst," Ms Fry said.
Ms Fry has been in the guild since she moved to Bathurst in 1988, so she has learnt a lot during that time and has created some interesting pieces.
Rhonda Hodges is a new member of the group and said she's very surprised at how much there is to learn about the art of embroidery.
Not only are there different fabrics and stitching patterns, but there's different cultural influences as well.
"Now I've retired I'm really looking forward to learning, not necessarily about being world class, but just learning the real basics of embroidery and the correct way to do it," Ms Hodges said.
"Because there are some things that I thought I knew that I obviously didn't, so it's been a really good learning curve and I think that's really good for me at my age as a retired person to have a learning experience.
"It is a lovely social group and we laugh a lot. Each week we explore new things."
To mark the 50-year celebration, the Embroiderers' Guild NSW Bathurst Club will have a display at Abercrombie House from Thursday, May 18, to Sunday, May 21.
A high tea will also be held at the popular historic venue on Saturday, May 20, with anyone interested in attending invited to join.
Ms Fry and Ms Hodges really encourage anyone interested in learning something new or even finding a social outlet to consider joining the embroiderers' group.
While most of the members are retirees, the ladies said it would also be a good option for younger women who may be having some time off work to raise their children.
"It's about that meditative side of stitching, slowing down and really focusing and that's been picked up worldwide," Ms Hodges said.
Tickets to the exhibition are $15 or $10 for seniors and concessions, with the tickets also giving guests access to wander the grounds at Abercrombie House.
For those interested in attending the high tea, email lorraine@geoff-fry.com.au.
