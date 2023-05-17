A HARDWORKING, well-respected man who loved those dearest to him is what Warwick Douglas Larnach will forever be remembered for.
Born on February 28, 1959, the son of Lindsay and Anne Larnach and brother to Wendy, Rodney and Andrew grew up on the family farm at Rockley - around 30 kilometres out of Bathurst.
Attending Perthville Public and then Bathurst High School, Mr Larnach was always eager to get home and help out with the farming duties, a love that he carried with him through his whole life.
Whenever he was doing anything to do with farming, Mr Larnach was in his happy place. From cutting and selling firewood, to working with livestock, shooting, and riding motorbikes and horses, his life revolved around agriculture.
So much so, at the young age of 16 he began volunteering for the Bathurst Agricultural, Horticultural & Pastoral Association (Bathurst AH&P), and after obtaining his wool classing certificate at the old Bathurst TAFE he later took on the roles of wool classing and fleece judging at the Bathurst Show.
According to Mr Larnach's only daughter Rhyannah, he loved the feeling of wool in his hands.
After teaching himself the art of mulesing sheep, Mr Larnach became one of the first accredited mulesing and OJD (ovine johnes disease) vaccinators in the Bathurst area. He worked on a lot of properties in the region throughout his life and was also part of the Bowyer and Livermore team at the Bathurst Sale Yards.
Mr Larnach was also very involved with the Bathurst and Rockley communities. He was a life member of the Rockley Rodeo Committee which he was president of, the Rockley Rural Fire Brigade - after joining at 16 years old and working up to become the senior deputy captain, and the Bathurst Merino Association which he was the longest serving president of.
All of these positions Mr Larnach held until the day he died, after a two-year battle with cancer, on March 12, 2023.
With his friends and family being very important to him, it was fitting that Mr Larnach was in the company of his wife Robynann, daughter Rhyannah, son-in-law Michael and grandchild Keva, in the comfort of his own home when his 64 years came to an end.
According to Mr Larnach's daughter, her father believed with all his heart that he had a good life. So to farewell and celebrate him, the family was joined by dear friends and community members who Mr Larnach had touched throughout his life at the Bathurst Crematorium Chapel, with guests sporting bright colours.
Everyone who attended the funeral of Mr Larnach felt privileged to have had him in their lives, whether it was for decades, years or months, and all will deeply miss the loving, humble farmer from Rockley.
