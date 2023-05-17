Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News
Honour

Warwick Larnach remembered as humble and hardworking by family and friends

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
May 17 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Friends and family farewell the humble and hardworking Warwick Larnach. Picture supplied.
Friends and family farewell the humble and hardworking Warwick Larnach. Picture supplied.

A HARDWORKING, well-respected man who loved those dearest to him is what Warwick Douglas Larnach will forever be remembered for.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.