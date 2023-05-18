OLIVIA CHAPMAN is facing her toughest test yet, but she was the full support of her family, school friends and community.
Almost two weeks ago, Olivia was diagnosed with stage two Hodgkin's lymphoma and started chemotherapy within days of arriving at the hospital.
She and her parents Rebecca and Luke are now temporarily calling the Ronald McDonald House home, as Olivia undertake's her chemotherapy treatment at the Children's Hospital at Westmead.
It's not necessarily easy to uproot your life from Bathurst to Sydney at such short notice, so Olivia's auntie Kate Bolt set up a GoFundMe page to help support the family during this difficult time.
By Friday, May 12, the Bathurst community had banded together to raise over $5000 in the first two days, with over $9050 raised by Thursday morning.
Ms Bolt said the support has been amazing.
"It's incredibly overwhelming. To reach over $5000 in the first two days is extremely overwhelming, actually," she said.
"I actually recognise only about half the names on there and even some of Olivia's school friends' parents have reached out, asking if they can do anything extra.
"It's been quite amazing actually."
Ms Bolt said Olivia, who is currently in year four at Eglinton Public School, and her parents are "doing okay", but because Olivia's two other siblings are in Bathurst, it's made things a "bit tricky".
"They're a bit split at the moment," she said.
"I spoke to her this morning and she's staying super positive.
"She actually started school down there on Friday. She's got a big smile of her face, which is great to see.
"It's a good distraction, keeping her busy, instead of sitting around thinking of what she's going through. I think it'll be really good for her."
Ms Bolt said the messages Olivia has received from her classmates have made a big difference.
"Some of them have been a bit too worried about reaching out, but messages are more than welcome," she said.
"She might not reply to every single one, but she's definitely receiving them and it's keeping them in positive spirits."
To donate to the GoFundMe page, visit the website.
