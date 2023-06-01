Western Advocate
CSU student Elijah Fountain earns Glenray Commitment Scholarship

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
June 1 2023 - 5:30pm
Elijah Fountain proud to be the first recipient of the Glenray Commitment Scholarship to help with his psychology studies at Charles Sturt University Bathurst. Picture by Amy Rees
ELIJAH Fountain is breaking down barriers with the goal of helping people, after receiving a scholarship to study at university.

