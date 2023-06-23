Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Harvest Cafe owner Chris Ringrose giving free soup to Bathurst locals

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated June 23 2023 - 12:06pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Harvest Cafe & Store owner Chris Ringrose with some of the soups they're giving away to people needing a hot meal, on June 8. Picture supplied
Harvest Cafe & Store owner Chris Ringrose with some of the soups they're giving away to people needing a hot meal, on June 8. Picture supplied

FREE tubs of hot soup are helping to warm and fill up residents who are struggling to make ends meet.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.