Kevin Hennings, 38, of William Street, Bathurst, in Bathurst Court for having a stolen JBL speaker

By Court Reporter
June 23 2023 - 4:00pm
File picture
A MAN who was caught by police with a stolen speaker is in need of more support, according to his solicitor.

