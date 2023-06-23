A MAN who was caught by police with a stolen speaker is in need of more support, according to his solicitor.
Kevin Hennings, 38, of William Street, Bathurst, pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on May 31, 2023 to having a stolen item.
Hennings was spotted by police sitting against a wall at a home on Emerald Drive in Kelso about 1.55am on March 17, 2023 after reports were received that a man of his description was trying to get into cars, according to police documents before the court.
Police said they got out of their vehicle and spoke with Hennings, who said he was waiting to be picked up by a friend.
Police searched Hennings and said they found a JBL Bluetooth Xtreme 3 speaker without a phone or music playing.
Asked about the speaker, Hennings said it was a relative's and he was going to trade it for "grass" (marijuana), according to the police documents.
The speaker was seized by police and Hennings was given a move-on direction.
Officers then went to a Bathurst motel and spoke with Hennings' relatives, who said the speaker wasn't theirs.
Shortly after, police said they saw Hennings walking up the motel's driveway and they asked again about the speaker.
Hennings told police it was his relative's and that his relative "must've been too scared" to say it was his, according to the police documents.
Hennings was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station.
Legal Aid solicitor Matthew Tedeschi told the court that while his client has a record "littered with dishonesty and drug matters", he would benefit from more support.
"He was released from custody in January ... and this is towards the lower end of seriousness," Mr Tedeschi said.
"Support is needed to benefit my client and the community."
In reply, Magistrate C Longley said Hennings "put himself at risk" by offending while on two community correction orders.
Hennings was convicted and fined $550 for the charge.
