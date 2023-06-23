A STALWART of a youth road safety program in Bathurst has been recognised for his years of work.
Iain McKean received the RYDA (Rotary Youth Driver Awareness) Champion title at the recent Supporting Excellence in Road Safety Awards.
"If we save one life we've achieved our goal," he said. "If we can save more, that's just fantastic."
Mr McKean, of the Rotary Club of Bathurst, is the co-ordinator of the local RYDA program, which had its most recent workshop at Mount Panorama this month.
The Supporting Excellence in Road Safety Awards are presented by the not-for-profit Road Safety Education (RSE) organisation that operates throughout Australia and New Zealand.
Mr McKean said RYDA is a "wonderful program".
"It's fantastic to see the joy on the young people's faces as they are learning," he said.
"We get great feedback from students and teachers and our club enjoys being able to bring the program to town every year."
Gas and engineering company BOC became a founding partner of RSE and the RYDA program in 2004.
Its head, Theo Martin, said Mr McKean had "served his community with passion and conviction, first joining Rotary in Bathurst in 2011, where he has remained a devout champion of the local region and road safety".
"His outstanding commitment to his community is commendable, evidenced through the great feedback he receives from students and teachers," Mr Martin said.
During Mr McKean's time as Bathurst Rotary Club's RYDA co-ordinator, the program has reached an estimated 500 students across 10 local high schools annually in the region.
More than 7500 students have received road safety education since the program began in Bathurst in 2006.
Mr McKean has also been involved with Rotary Club of Bathurst's plastic duck race fundraiser in the Macquarie River.
