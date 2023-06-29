Your ultimate guide to the 2023 Bathurst Winter Festival

THE cold weather is here and the school holidays are just about to begin, so it only means one thing - the Bathurst Winter Festival is back.
Now in its ninth year, the Bathurst Winter Festival was originally launched back in 2015 to celebrate the Bathurst bicentenary.
After its initial success, the event has become a staple of the Bathurst calendar, even during the COVID-19 years of 2020 and 2021, with the former severely restricted due to restrictions.
This year's festival will run from July 1-16 and we've put together a comprehensive guide to what's on during the festival.
THERE'LL be no shortage of events on the opening weekend of the festival.
The Winter Playground - which includes the ice rink, Kaleidoscope, Ferris wheel - will operate from 9am-9pm daily, on ever day of the festival.
Tickets can be purchased online at the Bathurst Winter Festival website.
THE opening night on July 1 and Brew and Bite on July 8 will be the biggest days of the festival.
On the opening night, there'll be a lantern parade, youngsters performing on the All School's Stage, food stalls, drinks and a silent disco.
There'll be similar events on offer during Brew and Bite, with twilight markets, drinks, an enchanted forest in Machattie Park and roving entertainment.
ON Saturday at 6pm, the festival will be officially opened on the All School's Stage, which will showcase an array of musical talent from MacKillop College, St Stanislaus' College, Bathurst High Campus, Kelso High Campus and Scots All Saints College.
The performance schedule follows as:
ACTING as a fundraiser for Veritas House, Walshaw Hall will host a movie on July 2 and 9.
All ticket proceeds going towards changing the lives of vulnerable children, young people and their families in our community.
Free face painting will also be available from 1pm-3pm.
Ice Age will be shown on July 2, while Encanto will run on July 9.
Both sessions will run from 1pm for a 1.45pm movie start time and conclude at approximately 4pm.
Tickets are $10 and include entry, a sausage sizzle and drink. For more information and to purchase tickets, head to the website.
THE Bathurst CBD will come alive with projections and illuminations, as it has in previous years.
This year's theme is Connections and people can wander the Illumination Light Walk, which will take you throughout the centre of Bathurst.
Illuminations will be on the Bathurst Court House, the All Saints Anglican Church, 179 George Street, the Fernery, Asteroids (see below), Ribbon Gang Lane, Bathurst Regional Art Gallery, the former TAFE building and the Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre.
COURT House Lane will come alive every evening with a multiplayer game called Asteroids.
This all-ages game allows participants to engage in battles, before battling it out for the top score while leaving behind vibrant trails of colour, resulting in a unique artistic creation.
Crafted by the same minds behind Rain Run of 2022, this interactive game offers a contemporary twist on the timeless Asteroids concept.
A NUMBER of themed days will be held throughout the festival.
The first is kids day, which will be held on Wednesday, July 5.
Children are encouraged to dress-up as their favourite superhero, princess or book character.
Some of the best kids music will play at the ice rink, there'll be giant lawn bowls, an interactive circus show, a Ronald McDonald House Charity fundraising stall, face painting, chalk art, a silent disco, a Mad Hatter's tea party and much more.
An accessibility day will run on Thursday, July 6, a day that ensures people living with a disability can enjoy the festival in a fun, safe and supported environment.
The day will feature free skating for carers, skating sessions running at a reduced capacity, a quiet session on the ice rink and a barbecue lunch.
Bookings are essential and can be completed online.
And our furry friends haven't been forgotten, with pet day back again on Sunday, July 16.
From dress-up competitions, crowning the cutest cats and dogs to a parade, pet day is a highlight of the festival each year.
The Bathurst Small Animal Pound will also be bringing along some cats and dogs looking to find a home.
