Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

Your ultimate guide to the 2023 Bathurst Winter Festival

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated June 29 2023 - 3:36pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE cold weather is here and the school holidays are just about to begin, so it only means one thing - the Bathurst Winter Festival is back.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.