Bathurst's third McDonald's restaurant is unlikely to open until August

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
July 4 2023 - 4:30am
BATHURST'S third McDonald's restaurant is all but complete, but its opening date has been delayed until mid-August.

