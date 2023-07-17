NAB says the opening of its $2.7 million new banking hub in the CBD is a sign of its confidence in Bathurst.
The mayor and state member joined NAB executives at a recent event to celebrate the opening of the bank's new home in Howick Street, where more than 30 bankers from across the personal, business and agribusiness areas will work.
NAB's move to the Commonwealth Bank's old premises in Howick Street followed the Commonwealth moving to a new location on William Street.
The landmark building on the corner of William and Church streets that was the NAB's old home, meanwhile, has been bought by apprentice, trainee and recruitment organisation Skillset, which plans to be moved in within the next six months.
NAB retail customer executive central NSW Kylie Sharpe - who was at the celebration event held at the new Howick Street premises - said she is proud of NAB's long presence in the Central Tablelands.
"NAB has been in Bathurst since the gold rush days in 1862, and it's fair to say banking has evolved a lot since those days of having huge scales to weigh a customer's gold," she said.
"With more customers choosing to do their banking through digital channels now, we're fully equipped to support them with a digital education space and meeting rooms equipped with video conferencing technology."
Mayor Robert Taylor said he congratulated the bank on its redevelopment of what he called "a key CBD site".
"We look forward to NAB's continued presence in our CBD for many years to come," he said.
NAB says its $2.7 million new banking hub in Bathurst will be home to more than 30 bankers from across personal, business and agribusiness areas who'll be servicing Bathurst and the wider region.
The bank said the $2.7 million spend brought NAB's investments across regional NSW in the last 18 months to more than $18 million, with recent refurbishments completed or in progress across Wagga Wagga, Dubbo, Orange, Armidale, Tamworth, Albury, Parkes, Inverell and Narrabri.
