Western Advocate
Home/News/Education
Our People

Charles Sturt University Bathurst student Monique Morgan receives scholarship

MW
By Matt Watson
Updated July 25 2023 - 4:07pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'I love helping people': Scholarship will help Monique achieve rural nursing aim
'I love helping people': Scholarship will help Monique achieve rural nursing aim

HAVING grown up in the country, Charles Sturt University Bathurst student Monique Morgan knows where she wants to go after graduating.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Matt Watson

Deputy editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.