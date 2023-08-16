A TOURNAMENT that has captured Aussies of all ages, tonight's semi-final has Bathurst schools in a frenzy of colour and support.
Students at Assumption School in Bathurst went all out. From top hats to tutu's, sweatbands, necklaces feather boas and wigs - a sea of green and gold entered the school this morning.
Tonight's game is a special one. The first of any Australian soccer team [men's or women's] to make a semi-final. And tonight's game against England will undoubtedly be their toughest yet.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
But support is strong. The Western Advocate visited multiple schools today and the kids were SO excited to show off their fashions for the day.
Check out the gallery above for all the action at Assumption School. And don't miss our visits to South Bathurst Public and West Bathurst Public school galleries as well.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
A cog in the wheel at Bathurst's Western Advocate.
A cog in the wheel at Bathurst's Western Advocate.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.