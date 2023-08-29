THE fluttering flags near the Evans Bridge will be improved thanks to a donation handed out by Bathurst Regional Council.
The Lions Club of Bathurst was one of a number of groups and organisations that gathered in the council chamber for the annual distribution of Section 356 donations, which are given to help in the daily operations of community activities.
Lions Club of Bathurst's Dominic Chircop said the club would use its $2000 from council to upgrade the flags that are a feature of the crossing of the Macquarie River.
He said the flags "do fray and do get worn out as time goes on" and new flags cost an average $300 to $850.
"We've just bought half a dozen flags," he said.
"We're dropping the flag size from six yard to four yard because we found that the six yard flags were damaging the poles. They are too big and too heavy.
"If you have a look at a couple of the poles, they've actually got a bend and bow in them."
He said the club is buying the new four yard flags "bit by bit as we can afford them".
As well, Mr Chircop said one of the flagpoles had snapped up the top and it had cost $5200 to repair.
Mitchell Conservatorium, meanwhile, received $7000 (in-kind) for the use of Machattie Park for the annual Carols by Candelight event and $1000 for the event itself.
Conservatorium executive director Andrew Smith said that will cover about half the cost of putting on the popular event and the conservatorium is lucky to have sponsors Reliance Credit Union, 2BS, Red Energy and Amart to cover most of the rest of the costs.
Mr Smith said the preparations for Carols by Candlelight start well before the Christmas season and he had only recently had auditions for performers.
"I've been pretty much working all year trying to get the funding together," he said.
"The production costs are huge: you've got staging, lighting, vision systems, sound.
"What we did in 1978, when we put the Carols on, wouldn't cut it with the people these days. The production values are that expensive. We've got to put on a big show."
Mr Smith said Carols by Candlelight in Machattie Park was unique as the only major interactive community event on the Bathurst calendar and he said it was also an opportunity to promote young local talent.
Mayor Robert Taylor and acting general manager Aaron Jones did the formalities at the donations presentation.
"We're extremely proud to support all your organisations and groups and the initiatives that you do during the year," Cr Taylor said.
This year's recipients of Section 356 donations were:
Friends of the Bathurst War Memorial Carillon, $2000 (ongoing running costs for the Carillon).
Zebra Finch Society of Australia (waiving the costs of Mount Panorama venue hire fee for national show).
Edgell Jog Committee, $1000 (traffic management costs).
Bathurst Refugee Support Group, $500 (to raise awareness and support of refugees and asylum seekers in the Bathurst region).
Central West Group Country Women's Association NSW, $300 (running of public speaking competition in schools).
Vivability, $1000 (to assist with transportation and cleaning of Marveloo facility at events in Bathurst).
Bathurst Lapidary and Collectors Club, just over $2000 (to prepare building plans for an accessible toilet and disabled parking to be grant ready for future funding opportunities).
Bathurst Country Music Club, $500 (upgrade of ageing equipment).
Communications and Resources Project, $1000 (development of web, Facebook and YouTube based apps).
Carillon Theatrical Society, $1000 (to support annual production).
Headspace Bathurst, $1500 (to help cover the costs of Mardi Gras event).
Rockley and District Community Association, $1000 (to assist with repairs in Stevens Park).
Sydney International Piano Competition, $1000 (to support the Out West Piano Fest).
Bathurst Senior Citizens Association, $500 (to assist with the costs of installing a large screen smart TV to allow for education programs).
Napoleon Reef Landcare, $1000 (to repair and replace plantings after flood damage).
Bathurst Gardeners' Club, $500 (to assist with promotion and staging of Bathurst Spring Spectacular).
Rotary Club of Bathurst, $5000 (Youth Driver Awareness Program).
Mitchell Conservatorium, $8000 (Carols by Candelight in Machattie Park).
Bathurst A,H and P Association, just over $8000 (as part-sponsor of Royal Bathurst Show).
Monkey Hill UHF Repeater Association, $1000 (lease for radio site and electricity charges).
Bathurst Broadcasters, $5000 (Junior Sports Awards).
Sofala and District A,H and P, $350 (for prizes for show).
Sofala Progress Association, $2000 (electricity charges).
Neighbourhood Centre, $900 (multicultural newsletter and multicultural services directory).
Bathurst City Colts, just over $7000 (rates and water charges at Loco Oval).
Bathurst City and RSL Band, $5000 (running costs, new music, public liability insurance).
Evans Arts Council, $3000 (workshops and art classes).
Lions Club of Bathurst, $2000 (purchase and repair of flags and poles at Evans Bridge).
CSU Foundation, $3000 and $5000 (Gordon Bullock Memorial Scholarship and Bathurst Regional Council Scholarship).
Bathurst District Sport and Recreation Council, $20,000 (sporting grants for small capital items).
Western Region Academy of Sport, just over $2700 (Bathurst local government area athletes).
Western Sydney University scholarships for rural medical students, $10,000.
Rotary Club of Bathurst, $20,000 (Cirencester to Bathurst cycling event).
