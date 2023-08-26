2MCE recently welcomed a visit from two representatives from the Bathurst Youth Council, Aston Hornery and Soren O'Shannessy.
Aston and Soren were guests on our Community Drive program, discussing the role of the Bathurst Youth Council and its link to Bathurst Regional Council and other youth services.
Soren told 2MCE the youth council is committed to representing young people who work, live and study in the Bathurst local government area: "We want to give them [Bathurst youth] a voice in matters that affect them."
Aston said the youth council is working to expand the number of youth-based events in the community.
"We are wanting to make Bathurst a more youthful place," he said.
Changes to the youth council in 2023 have expanded the age range of participants. Those aged from 12 to 24 are eligible to join, increasing the diversity of representation in the council.
2MCE youth radio co-ordinator Faith Hanstock said 2MCE Community Radio will work alongside the youth council in making Bathurst a better place for young people.
"The youth council have a lot of exciting plans up their sleeves, and I want to show my support both on and off radio," she said.
"In my role, I support the young people of Bathurst to present their voice and ideas to our community."
RECENT TUNED IN COLUMNS:
2MCE Community Radio, located at Charles Sturt University's Bathurst campus, provides a voice for communities that aren't adequately served by other broadcasting sectors, including youth, Indigenous, culturally and linguistically diverse, and LGBTQIA+ communities.
If you're interested in getting involved with community broadcasting, you can volunteer at 2MCE both on air and behind the scenes.
Contact the station on 6338 4790 or email at 2mce@csu.edu.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.