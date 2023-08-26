Western Advocate
Home/Comment/National Opinion

Our two youthful guests had something important to say | Tuned In

By Rebecca Wotzko
August 26 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aston Hornery and Soren O'Shannessy from the Bathurst Youth Council were at the 2MCE studios recently.
Aston Hornery and Soren O'Shannessy from the Bathurst Youth Council were at the 2MCE studios recently.

2MCE recently welcomed a visit from two representatives from the Bathurst Youth Council, Aston Hornery and Soren O'Shannessy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.