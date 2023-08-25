Save the date: Days confirmed for special rate rise information sessions

INFORMATION sessions will be held within four weeks on a proposed special rate rise for the city, Bathurst Regional Council has confirmed.
Council says the sessions will be held from September 18 to 20, but the times and location are yet to be locked in.
It follows weeks of unofficial community debate about a special rate rise for the city since council announced on August 11 that it would be seeking endorsement for a 68.6 per cent increase over two years.
Councillors subsequently decided, at a council meeting on August 16 that was preceded by a fiery public forum, to instead consult the community on four options:
Council general manager David Sherley said the community consultation has now started and will continue until October 31.
"Council will hold information sessions for the community from September 18-20 (times and location to be confirmed), a letterbox drop and a range of information on the proposed special variation is available now on the YourSay Bathurst website," he said.
Council says written submissions can be made via:
Mr Sherley said that, after community feedback is considered, council will meet to consider whether or not to advise IPART (the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal) that an application will be prepared and submitted to request a special rate variation.
This meeting, he said, will be held on November 15.
