WITH spring about to start and the weather warming, the Rural Fire Service is urging landholders and property managers in Bathurst to know the rules when it comes to conducting burns on their properties.
As a winter that included a monster -8.5 degree frost recorded at the ag station in June and a 9.2-degree maximum only a week ago comes to a close, Bathurst is forecast to embark on a run of temperatures around the 20-degree mark.
An indication that the season is changing is the fact the RFS is planning a hazard reduction burn in the Peel area this weekend.
Another indication of the change from winter to spring is the warning issued by the RFS this week about exercising caution when it comes to burns on properties.
According to the RFS, firefighters across the state have attended more than 600 fires caused by escaped burns since August 1.
RFS operational officer Scott Hoy said while landholders are encouraged to proactively reduce fuel loads on their property, the primary concern should always be safety.
"Every landholder has a responsibility to prevent fire from spreading from their property and there can be serious consequences for people who light fires and leave them unattended," he said.
"Heavy fines apply for the unsafe use of fire or if a fire escapes - landholders who fail to notify firefighters and neighbours face fines of up to $5500 and/or 12 months' jail, while escaped fires attract penalties of up to $110,000 and/or five years' prison and even more on days of Total Fire Ban.
"History has shown that problems occur when people do not adequately supervise fires and an escaped hazard reduction can be very difficult for firefighters to contain.
"You may have been using fire on your property for years, but it's your responsibility to make sure you're using fire safely.
"Fire permits are needed during the Bush Fire Danger Period, which starts in the Bathurst, Lithgow and Oberon local government area on October 1.
"They're free and easy to get from your local Fire Control Centre or FRNSW fire station.
"If you're burning, check conditions and don't light up unless it's safe."
Operational officer Hoy said residents "must take current conditions and weather forecasts into consideration before starting a burn".
"There are also alternatives to burning, including hand-clearing, mowing, or slashing areas around key assets on the property," he said.
Landholders and property managers must notify neighbours and the local fire authority 24 hours before lighting up.
The RFS can be notified at www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/fire-information/BFDP/burn-notifications.
The RFS says its members can provide advice about fire permits, hazard reduction certificates, environmental approvals, weather forecasts and how best to prepare and conduct a burn.
More information is available on the NSW RFS website at www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/safeburning.
