RFS issues warning about careless burning, escaped fires

Updated August 25 2023 - 4:57pm, first published 3:35pm
File picture.

WITH spring about to start and the weather warming, the Rural Fire Service is urging landholders and property managers in Bathurst to know the rules when it comes to conducting burns on their properties.

